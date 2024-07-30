Argon Tableware Wooden Cooking Spoons - 20cm - Pack of 3

These 20cm Wooden Cooking Spoons from Argon Tableware provide the perfect kitchen companion with which to bake, braise and boil all manner of home-cooked culinary creations.

Crafted from FSC® certified beechwood, these practical and durable utensils have been crafted to meet the demands of both domestic and professional kitchens alike, and will be a part of your kitchen set-up for many meals to come!

Their heat-resistant properties make these utensils ideally suited to every stage of the cooking process, from scraping and stirring to turning, tasting and beyond.

With a variety of utensils on offer, Argon Tableware's Wooden Cookware collection can be easily tailored to suit kitchens, pans and demands of all shapes, styles and sizes.