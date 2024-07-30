Argon Tableware 2 Piece Marble Wine Bottle Coaster & Cooler Set - Black

A Seamlessly Stylish way to protect your surfaces and give a beautiful finished look to your dinner table set up. The New Grey Marble Wine Coaster and Black Marble Wine Cooler from Argon Tableware make the perfect pair. This Marble set combines tried-and-tested functionality with a timeless style that will add elegant textures to any kitchen or dinner party. Fine dine your wine with the stunning polished marble wine coaster. Built with oenophilia (lovers of wine) in mind and designed to hug the wine, making sure you don't leave a drop unspilt. It also features a smooth underside protecting the table, the bottle and the priceless contents inside. You won't ever have to worry about that red circular stain left on the coffee table ever again. The true wine connoisseur knows that, whether you’re a red, white, rose or sparkling person, temperature plays a crucial role in drawing the finest bouquet from your beverage. The natural insulating properties of marble make it perfectly suited to keeping your wine at its optimum temperature all evening long - thereby keeping you the toast of the town! Unlike electric wine coolers, with their myriad of buttons and intricate temperature control systems, operation of this piece of equipment could not be simpler - just chill in the fridge or freezer until you need it, pop in your wine bottle of choice and presto!