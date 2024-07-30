Nicola Spring Hanging Glass Terrariums - 3 Sizes - Clear

Sometimes you want to bring the outdoors back inside with you. Sometimes you just want to brighten up your living space or enhance the air quality. Whatever the reason our Nicola Spring Glass Terrariums make this possible!

The health benefits of having plants in your home are well documented so start growing your indoor garden today.

Terrariums offer a low maintenance, easy to make solution to growing plants indoors.

Available in 8, 10 and 12 cm or as a set of 3.