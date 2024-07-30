Nicola Spring Reed Diffuser - 200ml - Wild Fig & Cassis

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

This Wild Fig & Cassis Reed Diffuser exudes the essence of a balmy summer evening abroad, sat with a glass of fine wine, relaxing after a day of swimming in the sea and sweltering in the sun, anticipating a feast of fresh fruits, deliciously wholesome salads, and baked bread. The blend of fig and cassis provides the warmth of the Mediterranean to the comfort of your home.

The base of this reed diffuser is crafted from a slow-evaporating solvent which is designed to stay fragrant for up to 70 days. Pair with our range of matching scented candles to truly enrich your home with our Nicola Spring scents.