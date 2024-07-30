Nicola Spring Reed Diffuser - 200ml - Cinnamon & Orange

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Bring the warmth and coziness of a snowy chalet, which glows in the darkness from the burning of a roaring fire to your home with the Cinnamon and Orange Reed Diffuser. A spicy fragrance with citrus notes of orange and tangerine which leads to spicy nuances of cinnamon, ginger and clove, with hints of creamy vanilla, this candle invokes an overall warm and cosy aroma.

The base of this reed diffuser is crafted from a slow-evaporating solvent which is designed to stay fragrant for up to 70 days. Pair with our range of matching scented candles to truly enrich your home with our Nicola Spring scents.