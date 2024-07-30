Nicola Spring Reed Diffuser - 200ml - Sage & Seasalt

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Unwind and take yourself to another place with the Sage and Sea salt Reed Diffuser. Cool, coastal undertones from the sea salt, blended with the earthiness of sage, organically bring together that feeling when you return home from a cold and blustery beach walk and reunite with the warmth of a burning open fire, offering up total escapism.

The base of this reed diffuser is crafted from a slow-evaporating solvent which is designed to stay fragrant for up to 70 days. Pair with our range of matching scented candles to truly enrich your home with our Nicola Spring scents.