Harbour Housewares 5pc Steel Lawn Edging Set - 5m x 16cm - Black

Perfect for flowerbeds, pathways and patios, this 5-Piece Lawn Edging Set from Harbour Housewares will bring crisp, clean lines and a professional finish to any garden or landscaping endeavour.A galvanised steel construction provides the perfect blend of flexibility and performance, allowing you to easily define both straight edges and sweeping curves with ease.Each border piece features a series of 8cm spikes, moulded from the same single piece of metal and curved to provide maximum strength and stability once tapped into the soil.A dual locking mechanism also allows you to secure those individual pieces together for even greater performance and a near-seamless finish (pliers may be required).

