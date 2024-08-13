HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digital

A chilled glass of wine, anytime with this HOMCOM wine cooler fridge. The 24-bottle capacity means you can have all your favourite bottles held together - great for wine enthusiasts! Adjust the temperature between 5-20°C: chill your bottles how you want. The LED panel is touch control and displays the set temperature and actual inner temperature to keep you informed. You can see inside this wine fridge with glass door, as it's completed with an inside light.