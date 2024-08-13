Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digital
image 1 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digitalimage 2 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digitalimage 3 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digitalimage 4 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digitalimage 5 of HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digital

HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digital

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£239.99

£239.99/each

HOMCOM 24 Bottles Wine Fridge with Glass Door Digital
A chilled glass of wine, anytime with this HOMCOM wine cooler fridge. The 24-bottle capacity means you can have all your favourite bottles held together - great for wine enthusiasts! Adjust the temperature between 5-20°C: chill your bottles how you want. The LED panel is touch control and displays the set temperature and actual inner temperature to keep you informed. You can see inside this wine fridge with glass door, as it's completed with an inside light.
6-tier, hold up to 24 wine bottles (750ml)Double layer glass door block harmful UV raysPull-out inner shelves for easy cleaning

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here