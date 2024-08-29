HOMCOM Teen Scooter Children Stunt Scooter W/ 16" Tyres Adjustable Height, Black

Make outdoors extra fun with this kids scooter from HOMCOM. With adjustable handlebars, it's suitable for different heights – they'll be comfortable when scootering, whilst the wide non-slip foot deck keeps them perfectly balanced. Steel frame for extra stability and brakes on the front and rear wheels, bringing the offroad scooter to a swift stop when necessary. Whether it's the school run, around the park or up and down the street, the inflatable tyres ensure their ride is safe and smooth.