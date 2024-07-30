HOMCOM Toddler Pedal Tricycle Ride-On Learning Music Lights Red

Transition your child into bike riding easily with this ride-on tricycle from HOMCOM. Its design is fun and cool, in a bright yellow, red and black finish, making it just as fun to look at as it is to ride. A safe design to use, it is fitted with a large moulded seat, three large wheels, two handlebars and two large pedals for them use. It can play three different songs and the front lights turn on, making it extra fun for your child to use. An excellent way to help improve coordination and balance, making the transition onto a two-wheel bike almost effortless.