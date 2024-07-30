Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse, Upgraded Structure, Hinged Doors, 6 x 3(m)

All year growing, for a whole wealth of plants. This Outsunny 6 x 3m polytunnel design is a large and open design, suitable for use all year round. A galvanised steel frame with four top rods make this greenhouse stronger and more supportive than ever before, with a reinforced plastic cover to create safe shelter inside. Two hinged doors for easy access, eight middle mesh windows to allow fresh air inside.