HOMCOM Set of 2 Potted Artificial Plants Ball Tree with Flowers

Want to grow green plants but can't keep them always green? Our faux plants are exactly what you need, it will stay green for many years without trimming and shaping. No watering, no fertilization, no worries when travelling. Realistic-looking leaves create a natural atmosphere for your roomand low maintenance is needed. Come pre-potted, those indoor plants are delivered ready to useand goes well with any kind of décor, great for indoor and outdoor spaces.