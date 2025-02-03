Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair High Back Recliner, Cream

Keep comfortable for a workday, every day. This Vinsetto office chair with footrest is a thickly padded piece with faux leather upholstery. Adjust the comfortable desk chair's seat height between 48-57.5cm to work at a level you prefer. Pull out the footrest so you can stretch out your legs and rest your feet. Five wheels and a swivel seat to move around easily. So sit back, and relax.

Highback line design with thick sponge padding Faux leather is easy to clean Adjust the seat height and reclining back

