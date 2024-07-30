HOMCOM Lockable Metal Cabinet with 2 Doors, File Cabinet

Every office and work space needs a secure destination for files. And now you can do it in large style with this HOMCOM filing cabinet. This tall metal cabinet comes with five inside shelves - each can be moved to three different positions to fit in smaller and larger items. The two doors are lockable too, so you can be rest assured for security. A powder coated steel structure means this office cupboard is tough and reliable piece.