HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2, Metal Wire Kitchen Chairs, Gold Tone

Step up the luxe look in your home - bring in these two HOMCOM tall dining chairs. The frames, made from powder coated steel for a strong and supportive frame, are crafted into a two-pattern cut-out design: a cool design which is sure to bring plenty of character into your space. The gold-coloured finish is glamorous. Complete with a padded seat for comfort.