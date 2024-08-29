HOMCOM Hollywood Dimmable Lighted Makeup Mirror with Magnifier

Discover the expansive view of your beauty with the HOMCOM LED vanity mirror, great for any dressing table. With 14 LED bulbs providing 50,000 hours of illumination and a phone holder, mastering makeup tutorials becomes a breeze. Enjoy the versatility of three lighting modes and adjustable brightness, all while keeping your devices charged with a convenient USB port.