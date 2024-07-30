HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chest

There's an easy way to bring colour in the home - and it's with this bedroom chest of drawers from HOMCOM. The bedroom drawers features handy drawers for plenty of storage - all in different gentle shades to make it softly stand out. Made from MDF, the structure is sturdy enough for everyday use, with a water-resistant surface for extra protection. The draws for bedroom is finished with four long legs and a large and flat table top for extra holding space. It's time to refresh your home the right way this season.