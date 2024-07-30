Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chest
image 1 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chestimage 2 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chestimage 3 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chestimage 4 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chestimage 5 of HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chest

HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chest

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM 3 Drawer Colourful Storage Cabinet Tower Dresser Chest
There's an easy way to bring colour in the home - and it's with this bedroom chest of drawers from HOMCOM. The bedroom drawers features handy drawers for plenty of storage - all in different gentle shades to make it softly stand out. Made from MDF, the structure is sturdy enough for everyday use, with a water-resistant surface for extra protection. The draws for bedroom is finished with four long legs and a large and flat table top for extra holding space. It's time to refresh your home the right way this season.
The drawers are in different shadesAll equally sized, keep the space cleanCut-out groove handles to open and close easily

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here