HOMCOM Storage Cabinet with 2 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers Rustic Brown

Maximise space the industrial way with this freestanding shelving unit from HOMCOM. It mixes three bottom drawers and two top shelves - keep clothes, personal belongings and papers discreetly stored, with space to show off your favourite bits. A steel frame for strength to fully support. The black frame combines with the wood-effect drawers for beautiful Industrial style. Complete with handy adjustable feet.