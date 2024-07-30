HOMCOM Dressing Table Desk Flip-up Mirror 2 Drawers Bedroom

The 2-in-1 dressing table from HOMCOM allows you to transform usage between a chic dressing table and a spacious writing desk with the flip top design. A large compartment and two slide-out drawers offer generous space for storing your cosmetics, jewellery and essential makeup accessories. Its compact size and stitching color make it a modern stylish addition to your bedroom, bathroom, closet and hallway.