PawHut Wooden Pet Seesaw for Big Dogs with Anti-Slip Surface, White

Introducing the exciting world of agility training – our PawHut agility seesaw. Designed to funnel your dog's energy, they'll enjoy running up and down the seesaw, keeping active and engaged. Its non-slip surface keeps them safe when running, so there's less chance of them falling off and getting hurt. Built with robust fir wood, it can hold up to 30kg, suitable for most breeds and sizes. Great for improving agility, endurance and concentration. It also strengthens the bond with your pet.