Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomic
image 1 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomicimage 2 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomicimage 3 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomicimage 4 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomicimage 5 of Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomic

Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.99

£75.99/each

Vinsetto Office Chair PU Diamante Padded Ergonomic
Inject a touch of glam and sophistication into your work day with this desk chair from Vinsetto. The computer chair is ergonomic with a thick padded cushion, a high and slightly-curved back, high armrests and an adjustable height. Wrapped in soft PU upholstery over the strong and supportive frame, the swivel chair is finished with crystal tufting on the back for a glamorous finishing touch and a 360° swivel base with five wheels for easy movement. A sparkling addition to your home office.
Polished design of velour upholsteryPlush all-over padding ensures comfortErgonomic design for comfort

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here