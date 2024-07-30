kleankin Round Mirror for Wall Makeup Mirror with Shelf Grey

From the lavatory through to the hallway, bedroom and office: this kleankin bathroom mirror is a versatile essential - and your living space is certainly missing! The smooth rounded shape comes with a beautiful wood-effect frame - a classic finish which matches easily with plenty of different furniture. The bottom shelf offers handy holding space for when you're getting ready: think cosmetics. Complete with two back hooks to attach to a safe surface.