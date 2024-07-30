HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ Shelves Hanging Rail Foldable Closets

A cloth wardrobe is a great temporary - or even permanent piece for any bedroom and living space. This HOMCOM piece comes with a hanging rail for longer garments, with six shelves to hold plenty of folded pieces. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, which supports up to 45kg. It comes with a fabric cover to offer protection when needed and a roll-up door to finish.