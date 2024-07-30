HOMCOM Dressing Table with Mirror and Stool, Vanity Table with Storage

A white dressing table, with matching stool from HOMCOM. This two-piece set gives you everything you need to get ready day and night. The table features large drawer and top compartment: room for keeping makeup, perfumes and beauty essentials stored and within easy reach when getting ready. The padded stool seats you comfortably, the flip-top mirrored lid means you can see youself easily when getting ready.