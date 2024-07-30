HOMCOM Dressing Table Set Cushioned Stool Flip-up Mirror Chipboard

Stylish dressing table set from HOMCOM comes with a multi-purpose dressing table and a padded stool. The flip-up design allows you to easily convert the dressing table with a mirror to an ideal writing desk with hidden storage space under the lid. The removable space divider enables you to organise your items neatly in place. Smooth leather and soft sponge, the padded stool provides added comfort. Constructed with 16 mm-thick E1 chipboard, the table set features eco-friendly with easy-to-clean veneer and ensures long-lasting use.