HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with 3 Drawers, Storage shelves

This dressing table set, from HOMCOM, bring beauty into your morning and evening routines. The dresser is sleek - yet more importantly, it's spacious: features two built-in drawers and side shelves, so it's easy to keep all your make up, perfumes, products, jewellery and more storage in a spot - easy to access as you get ready. The fixed mirror is large for plenty of beautiful reflection room. Comes with a matching stool to sit as you get ready.