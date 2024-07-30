HOMCOM Dressing Table Set With LED Mirror and Stool 2 Drawers

A luxe look for your bedroom, which allows you to get glam at any time of day or night: bring this HOMCOM dressing table set into the home. Comes with the dresser and matching stool, in a beautiful white and gold tone design, with hairpin-shaped legs. The mirror gives you plenty of reflection

It's surrounded by an LED light to illuminate you when getting ready, with three different tones to adapt to you. It comes complete with two drawers to store cosmetics, hair products, perfumes and more.