Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stool
image 1 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stoolimage 2 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stoolimage 3 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stoolimage 4 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stoolimage 5 of HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stool

HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stool

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£73.99

£73.99/each

HOMCOM Dressing Table Set with Flip-up Mirror Padded Stool
Still annoyed with your messy cosmetics and daily hair accessories? Try this compact vanity set from HOMCOM! With this vanity set with flip top, you can open the top of the table and showcase your daily accessories, such as jewelry, makeup and more. Once you put the lid down, this set can be transformed into a writing table or computer desk. Add this practical and stylish item to your bedroom and enjoy your clutter-free countertop with HOMCOM vanity set!
Flip-up mirror for dressing and making upHidden space under the lidConvert from a dressing table to a writing desk

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here