HOMCOM Modern Dressing Table w/ 2 Drawers Round Mirror

Bring elegance into your everyday routine with this dressing table from HOMCOM. A touch of gold colouring on the mirror and handles brings a tough of beauty to the white finish of the whole dresser. The body, made from particle board is durable, with rubber wood legs for proper support - can be used everyday. With two drawers and a flat table top, there's plenty of storage and holding room - great for all your make-up, brushes, bottles, perfumes and beyond. Completes with handles on the drawers.