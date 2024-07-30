HOMCOM 1.85HP Foldable Electric Treadmill Safety Lock LED Screen

Get your fitness into gear with the running machines for home from HOMCOM. The 12 pre-set modes allow you to vary your routine with ease. Four LED screens allow you to keep track of the time elapsed, speed, distance and calories burnt, which will keep you focused whilst working out. Foldable too, the walking machine is equipped with two wheels for easy movement and is finished with an emergency button which immediately stops it when pressed. An easy way to get fit in your own time and pace.