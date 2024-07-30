HOMCOM 1-10Km/h Folding Treadmill Home Running Machine Safety Stopper

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Get your fitness into gear with this walking treadmill from HOMCOM. The portable treadmill helps you to get fit and increase your stamina. The LCD monitor can also track your time elapsed, distance, speed, and calories burnt, which will keep you more focused whilst working out. The emergency button and safety key can immediately stop the walking machine immediately. The compact treadmill with two wheels can also be folded so that it is easy for storage when not in use.

Get your fitness into gear with this walking treadmill from HOMCOM. The portable treadmill helps you to get fit and increase your stamina. The LCD monitor can also track your time elapsed, distance, speed, and calories burnt, which will keep you more focused whilst working out. The emergency button and safety key can immediately stop the walking machine immediately. The compact treadmill with two wheels can also be folded so that it is easy for storage when not in use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.