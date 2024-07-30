HOMCOM 1.85HP Foldable Electric Treadmill Fitness Safety Lock LED

Get your fitness into gear with the running machines for home from HOMCOM. Going up to 12 km/h, this walking treadmill is perfect for beginners and also suits advanced runners for staying active indoors. With the 12 pre-set modes and five speeds, the walking machine allows you to vary your routine easily. The LED monitor helps keep track of the time elapsed, your speed, distance, and calories burnt, which will keep you focused. A must-have for when you're stuck indoors and want to keep active.