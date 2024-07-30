HOMCOM Exercise Bike Cycling w/ Adjustable Resistance LCD Display

If you're looking for a vibrant and effective way to exercise, why not try this stationary bike from HOMCOM. The frame is made from heavy-duty steel, with a 10kg flywheel: it moves smoothly and is quiet when in use. The slim cycle's seat and handlebar height are adjustable to set to a level right for you. The adjustable resistance level means you can customize the intensity. Comes with an LCD, tracking the time, distance, etc. The gateway to exercising at home with this stylish cycling machine.