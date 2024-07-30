HOMCOM Foldable Walking Treadmill Aerobic Exercise Machine w/ LED

Improve your step count with this HOMCOM walking treadmill. With an LED screen, you can track time, speed, mileage and calories, so you know how close you are to reaching goals. It has a non-slip running mat and a safety key, which can be pulled to bring the treadmill to a stop, keeping you safe as you exercise. Two wheels at the bottom for easy movement. A great way to keep fit and active, and it can be done from the comforts of home.