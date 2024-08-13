HOMCOM Walking Machine w/ LED Display & Remote Control Exercise

Get your fitness into shape with this treadmill from HOMCOM. A 1-6 km/h speed range means it's suitable for beginners and those recovering from any injuries. It features double LED monitor to track the time elapsed, your speed, distance and calories burnt for a more focused experience. Foldable too for easy storage, it comes with two wheels on the front for easy movement and is finished with an emergency button so it stops immediately. A classic way to keep your body active and in shape.