HOMCOM 1-6 km/h Folding Motorized Treadmill Walking w/ Remote Control

Get your fitness into gear with this treadmill from HOMCOM, it helps you to get fit and increase your stamina. The LCD monitor on the front can also track your time elapsed, distance, speed and calories burnt, which will keep you more focused whilst working out. It is finished with an emergency button and safety key which immediately stops it moving when pressed from safety. The treadmill can also be fold and is equipped with two wheels so that it is easy for storage when not in use. A must-have for when you’re stuck indoors and want to keep active.