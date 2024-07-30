HOMCOM Twister Stepper Height Adjustable Step Machine w/ LCD Screen

This HOMCOM stepper stand will help toning your calves, legs and surrounding areas of the body. A steel frame for a tough structure, it's fitted with two handlebars to hold on safely when working out. The large platforms with textured top help prevent feet slipping off. Comes complete with LCD screen - keeps track of total step count, time, and calories burnt.