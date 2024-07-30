HOMCOM Foldable Stepper Adjustable Step Machine w/ LCD Display

The HOMCOM stepper is an item to have for your personal fitness, using a low impact body workout it is able to tone your calves, buttocks, thighs and hips. This stepper has handle bars to help you keep balanced when you exercise. Suitable for beginners who are new to the stepping world. An easy way to get your body moving and burn some calories.