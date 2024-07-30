HOMCOM Portable Mini Stepper Step Machine for Home Gym Office Exercise

Toning calves and legs is possible practically anywhere - thanks to this mini stepper from HOMCOM. Small and lightweight so it can be carried anywhere, it features with two pedals

both with textured tops for safety - motion goes up and down to vary up your work out. LCD display shows the time, step count and calories. Keeps your body, circulation and heart healthy in the easier way possible.