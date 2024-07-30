SPORTNOW Exercise Bike, Stationary Bike w/ LCD Display Cardio Workout

Whether you're starting your fitness journey or a pro, this SPORTNOW fitness bike will meet your exercise needs. With adjustable resistance, you'll choose a setting you're comfortable with – once it becomes easy, raise the level. Both the seat and handle height can be adjusted – no matter your height, this static bike works for you. Keep track of your progress with the LCD monitor, which displays time, speed, distance, odometer and calories burned. Improve your cardio and stay active at home.