HOMCOM 8kg Flywheel Stationary Exercise Bike Cycling Cardio Bike

A fun and effective way to exercise at home starts with this cycling machine from HOMCOM. The gym bike's frame is made from heavy-duty steel, with an 8 kg flywheel: the stationary bike moves smoothly and is quiet when used. The seat and handlebar are adjustable to set to a level right for you. The adjustable resistance means you can change the intensity easily. Comes complete with an LCD to track your time, distance and calories burnt. Finished with two wheels to move the unit around easily.