HOMCOM Exercise Bike w/ 6kg Flywheel Belt Drive, Adjustable Resistance

Improve your fitness at home with this HOMCOM exercise bike. Its upright design stands steady, with the two wheels allowing it to be moved easily for storage. This static bike features a resistance knob, so you can adjust the intensity to suit you. The LCD screen displays time, speed, distance and calories burnt, making it easier to achieve your goals. Using heavy-duty steel with a belt-driven system and flywheel, this slim cycle keeps stable and balanced when in use.