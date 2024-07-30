HOMCOM 8kg Flywheel Exercise Bike Adjustable w/Resistance &LCD Monitor

Take you to a new fitness level with this stationary bike from HOMCOM. It comes with a seven-position moving seat and handlebars, so it's easy to find a slot best for you. The fitness bike's seat is padded for comfort and the pedals feature toe caps to hold your feet as you work out. The resistance is adjustable with the tension knob, with the 8kg flywheel ensuring it ridings smoothly and stably. This static bike is finished with a monitor to track your fitness as you move.