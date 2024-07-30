HOMCOM 1.25HP Motorised Electric Treadmill Running Machine Folding

Get your fitness into gear with this walking treadmill from HOMCOM. The portable treadmill helps you to get fit and increase your stamina. The LCD monitor can also track your time elapsed, distance, speed, and calories burnt, which will keep you more focused whilst working out. The emergency button and safety key can immediately stop the walking machine immediately. The compact treadmill with two wheels can also be folded so that it is easy for storage when not in use.