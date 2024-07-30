HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitor

Get your fitness into gear with this motorised portable treadmill from HOMCOM. Reaching speeds up to 14 km/h, the running machines for home is perfect for beginners and the advanced runner to keep active indoors. The LED monitor helps keep track of the time elapsed, your speed, distance, and calories burnt, which in turn will keep you more focused whilst working out. Equipped with two wheels to move this compact treadmill around easily, it's finished with an emergency button for safety.