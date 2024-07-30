Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitor
image 1 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitorimage 2 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitorimage 3 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitorimage 4 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitorimage 5 of HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitor

HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£289.99

£289.99/each

HOMCOM Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Wheels, Safety Button and Monitor
Get your fitness into gear with this motorised portable treadmill from HOMCOM. Reaching speeds up to 14 km/h, the running machines for home is perfect for beginners and the advanced runner to keep active indoors. The LED monitor helps keep track of the time elapsed, your speed, distance, and calories burnt, which in turn will keep you more focused whilst working out. Equipped with two wheels to move this compact treadmill around easily, it's finished with an emergency button for safety.
750W powered, reaches up to 14 km/hFolding design for easy storageBuild in a PC / phone holder

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here