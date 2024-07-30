HOMCOM Folding 12km/h Electric Treadmill Running Machine w/LED Display

Want to stay active at home, without leaving the door? Then get this foldable treadmill from HOMCOM. The walking treadmill goes up to 12 km/h, giving you plenty of speed for a solid workout, with 12 modes to switch up your routine. The running mat angle can be positioned to three different angles. LED screen shows time, speed, distance – easy to keep track of your progress. Safety key stops walking machine immediately when pulled out. The compact treadmill completed with two wheels on the base.