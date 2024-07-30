HOMCOM 2.5HP Motorise Treadmill Machine MP3 & USB Player w/ 5 Programs

Fitness, whenever and wherever you want with this foldable treadmill from HOMCOM. It reaches up to 14km/h - ideal for fitness fanatics beginner or advanced. There are five different set programmes in the walking machine, so you can set to a workout which will push you further differently than your routine. The LCD monitor on the front keeps track of the time and other stats. Walking treadmill is equipped with two wheels to move around easily, it's finished with an emergency button for safety.