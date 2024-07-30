HOMCOM Treadmill 1.5HP Electric Motorised Running Machine w/ LED

Want to stay active at home, without leaving the door? Then get the running machines for home from HOMCOM. It goes up to 12 km/h, giving you plenty of speed for a solid workout, with 12 modes to switch up your routine easily. The walking machine has an LED screen to show the time, speed, distance – easy to keep track of your progress whilst running. The safety key stops the machine immediately when pulled out – no nasty accidents if you fall off the edge. Complete with two wheels on the base.