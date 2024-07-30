HOMCOM 500W Motorised Treadmill 1-12km/h Folding w/ Wheels Programs

Get your fitness into gear with this portable treadmill from HOMCOM. This running machines for home is perfect for beginners and advanced runners, the 12 pre-set modes allowing you to vary up your routine with ease. On the front, an LCD monitor is placed so you can keep track of the time elapsed, your speed, distance and calories burnt. Foldable too, the walking machine is equipped with two wheels on the front for easy movement and has an emergency button. A classic way to keep your body active.