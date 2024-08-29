Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Kitchen Sugar Canister - Black

This Vintage Sugar Canister from Harbour Housewares will allow you to keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open metal lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The contemporary colour means these canisters will blend perfectly with any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With matching canisters for Tea, Coffee, Bread and Biscuits also available, Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Canisters Range offers everything you need to create your complete kitchen, whether at home or in the workplace.